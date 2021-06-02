Look: Practice Photos Of Buccaneers Running Back Going Viral

Throughout the offseason, NFL running backs have made their cases for which player has the biggest quads in the league. On Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Giovani Bernard entered his submission.

In a picture snapped by team photographer Tori Richman, Bernard, 29, looked ripped when catching a pass during Bucs OTAs this week. The former Cincinnati Bengals running back has eight years of NFL experience under his belt and has clearly put the work in to stay in shape.

In what will be his first season with the Buccaneers, Bernard clearly wants to make an early impression with his level of fitness.

Take a look, via B/R Gridiron:

Bernard became just the latest running back this offseason to show off his leg strength. Green Bay Packers youngster A.J. Dillion aka “The Quadfather” has been seen multiples times and recently signed Atlanta Falcons ballcarrier Mike Davis was also snapped during a team workout. Leg strength is obviously valuable for running backs in the NFL, so all three players have been wise to bulk up.

Although he’s clearly in good shape, Bernard will have to work hard this summer to carve out a role for himself in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have a collection of running backs on the roster and the 29-year-old will have to fit in as a newcomer.

Bernard spent the past eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals where he served as a two-dimensional player out of the backfield. In 114 games played, he racked up 3,690 yards on the ground and 2,867 yards through the air, scoring 33 total touchdowns.

With the Buccaneers, he’ll likely serve as a change-of-pace running back for Ronald Jones Jr. and Leonard Fournette.