Warren Moon Thinks 2 Star NFL QBs Have Lost Arm Strength

Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon believes two of the league’s top QBs have lost some arm strength heading into the 2020 season.

Moon, who played in the NFL until he was 44 years old, recently discussed 40-year-old QBs Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Brady and Brees have both lost arm strength heading into their age 43 and age 41 seasons, respectively, according to Moon.

“I can see — especially later in the season, and you can see this with Drew Brees and some of the other quarterbacks as well — their arms don’t have the same pop at the end of the season that they had early in the year,” Moon told Colin Cowherd, per MassLive.com. “That has to do with their age, and that’s something I started to see in my career when I got older, that I didn’t have that same pop in my arm. A lot of it has to do with your legs because you’ve just become fatigued over the course of the whole season.”

Brady and Brees are still two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but they probably are less potent with their arms now.

“You saw Tom’s arm that same way at the end of last year,” Moon added. “It’s not a huge deterioration to where he can’t throw certain routes, but there will be times when it gets later into the year you’re going to see some of that take its place. He has great talent around him [in Tampa Bay], which is great, and he doesn’t have to do as much on that football team, which will be good for him at this stage of his career. So I still think he’s gonna have success because of those reasons, but he’s not the same quarterback he was three or four years ago.”

We’ll get to watch Brady and Brees play against each other twice this season.

Tampa Bay is set to open its 2020 regular season at New Orleans on Sept. 13.