Washington Fans Are Loving Terry McLaurin’s Locker Room Speech

In just his second NFL season, Washington’s Terry McLaurin has blossomed into one of the best young wide receivers in the league.

It also seems like he’s taking on a leadership role within the Washington Football Team. After this afternoon’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Ron Rivera solicited words from any players.

McLaurin stepped up with some advice and motivation for his teammates as they head into a bye next week.

“Feel this. Enjoy this s–t right now because that’s what we can build on,” McLaurin said. “Now we’re in the thick of it. So take this week off, take care of yourself, take care of each other and take care of your body. Because we’re right in the middle of everything that we want.”

McLaurin had a big day this afternoon, catching seven passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. So far, he’s caught 43 passes for 577 yards and two scores through seven games, despite playing with three different quarterbacks.

Today’s win moved WFT to 2-5 on the season, which believe it or not, has them right in the mix like McLaurin said in a weak NFC East. Philadelphia is in first place at 2-4-1, followed by Washington and Dallas at 2-5.

After a bye week, WFT returns to the field on Nov. 8 when they host the New York Giants.