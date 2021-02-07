Watch Tom Brady Arrive For His 10th Super Bowl Appearance

Tom Brady is just hours away from suiting up for his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

The legendary 43-year-old will lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs in pursuit of a seventh ring at Super Bowl LV. First, he’ll need to get by 25-year-old superstar Patrick Mahomes to walk away with another Lombardi Trophy.

Brady arrived to Raymond James Stadium looking in the zone and ready to do battle.

Take a look:

Brady looks cool and collected walking into his home turf. The 43-year-old got to sleep in his own bed last night, which could give him a massive advantage going into Sunday’s championship game.

After some early struggles with the Buccaneers, Brady and head coach Bruce Arians got things under control down the stretch. Tampa Bay gathered plenty of momentum heading into the postseason and for the last few weeks, definitively look like a top-2 team in the NFL. Brady settled after a shaky start and finished in the top-5 in both passing yards (4,633) and touchdowns (40).

Throughout the 2020 postseason, the 43-year-old looks to be in his element. He’s thrown for 860 yards and eight touchdowns in the Buccaneers three wins and sits just one victory away from a seventh ring.

However, Brady will be tested on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid bring the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs into Tampa Bay with their sights set on a repeat. Kansas City went 14-2 in the regular season and has been the favorite to walk away with the Lombardi Trophy all season long. Although the Chiefs’ strength remains in their offense, the team’s defense should be able to challenge Brady come game time.

No matter the result, the Bucs’ 43-year-old quarterback proved doubters wrong once again with this improbable postseason run. Another Super Bowl ring would be icing on the cake.

Super Bowl LV will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium and air on CBS.