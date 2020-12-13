Watch: Tom Brady Had A Rough Start Against The Vikings Today

Tom Brady looked far from sharp in the opening half of Tampa Bay’s game against Minnesota.

The 43-year-old Buccaneers quarterback missed a handful of throws, which stifled the team’s offense early on. Tampa Bay quickly fell behind to the inferior Vikings, causing concern that the team would drop another game. Finally, Brady connected with Scottie Miller for a 48-yard touchdown on a beautiful throw in the second quarter.

Still, at the two-minute warning in the first half, he completed just five passes for 98 yards.

The showing from the six-time Super Bowl champ, arose more concerns that he’s losing a step. Numerous times in 2020, Brady has looked far from the Hall of Famer he was early in his career.

In the first half, he sailed this pass over an open Chris Godwin, confusing plenty of Buccaneers fans on NFL Twitter.

Definitely not something you’re used to seeing from Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/MzjIZF1tav — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 13, 2020

Brady’s latest lackluster performance comes at the height of speculation about tensions in the Tampa Bay locker room. Reports surfaced over the last few weeks about a strenuous relationship between the great quarterback and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. The two planned a meeting earlier this week that was called off due to updated COVID-19 protocols.

After starting the season 6-2, Tampa Bay has dropped three of the last four contests and may be on their way to another loss on Sunday.

Even with the dismal last few weeks, Brady and the Buccaneers find themselves right in the hunt for a postseason berth. With a fairly easy conclusion to the end of the regular season, it’s possible that the former New England Patriots could chase a seventh Super Bowl ring.

But before he does anything, the Buccaneers need to take care of the Vikings. Tune in to see the second half between Tampa Bay and Minnesota on FOX.