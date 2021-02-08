Watch: Tom Brady Had Some Words For Tyrann Mathieu

Bucs QB Tom Brady and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu had two heated exchanges in the first half of Super Bowl LV Sunday night.

Brady is picking apart the Chiefs secondary so far, throwing three touchdown passes and 140 yards through two quarters. Mathieu in particular is having a tough night.

The Chiefs safety was called for a critical holding call late in the second quarter that allowed the Bucs offense to move closer to the end-zone before scoring a late second-quarter touchdown.

Rather than adjusting his play tendencies, Mathieu thought it would be a good idea to trash talk Brady. The two players went back and forth two times in the first half of Sunday’s game.

Take a look.

Brady and Mathieu exchange some words

And here’s a look Brady and Mathieu’s second exchange.

Why is Honey Badger talking trash to Brady, just gonna make him mad

This is a wild approach by Tyrann Mathieu.

First off, the Chiefs are losing by 15 points in the first half. Second, Mathieu is one of the reasons why. Third, the last thing the Chiefs can afford to do is further madden Tom Brady. Why even take the risk?

Brady is on another level this evening, and the Chiefs defense doesn’t have an answer for the veteran quarterback just yet. Kansas City needs to find such answers rather quickly.

Luckily, the Chiefs have been through this before. Kansas City was trailing San Francisco 20-10 entering the fourth quarter of last year’s Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to escape with the win.

The Chiefs are capable of coming back this evening, but not if players like Mathieu lose their composure.