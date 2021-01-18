Watch: Tom Brady Is Ready To Play At Lambeau Field

This Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field. What more could NFL fans ask for?

It took Brady just one year of playing in the NFC to reach the conference’s championship game. He got there by taking down the Washington Football Team in the wild card round and then the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.

Brady and the Bucs made the Saints look silly in a 30-20 win. The Tampa Bay defense picked off Drew Brees three times in the rout. It’ll need another big performance this coming Sunday to beat the Packers.

Brady is already ready to get back to work and take on the Packers in the NFC Championship game. He said, “On to the frozen tundra,” in his latest video.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took down the Packers once already this season. No. 12 threw two touchdown passes in a 38-10 blowout of Green Bay in Week 6 of the 2020 season. It was Aaron Rodgers’ worst game of the season as he threw for just 160 yards and was picked off twice.

Brady’s the best in the business when it comes to playing in conference championship games. But the Packers’ home-field advantage at Lambeau could have an impact.

Brady and the Bucs take on Rodgers and the Packers this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl.