Watch: Tom Brady Made A Very Bold Throw At Today’s Parade

The throw Tom Brady made earlier today during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade was more risky than any he had to make in the game itself.

The Bucs have been celebrating all day with a boat parade. At one point during the festivities, Brady decided it was worth tossing the Lombardi Trophy.

TB12 underhanded the sacred hardware to the boat behind him, where someone (Gronk maybe?) was fortunately able to make a great catch. If this had gone awry, it would have been an embarrassing moment for Brady.

Here’s video of the throw. Brady sized the distance up for a while before giving the Lombardi the heave-ho.

It takes extreme confidence to pull that stunt off.

On Super Sunday, Brady efficiently connected on 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not surprisingly, Brady was as cool under pressure in that game as he was on the seas today slinging around the most famous trophy in pro football.