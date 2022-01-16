Watch: Tom Brady Not Happy With Philadelphia Eagles Defender

Not even a dominating win in a playoff game can keep Tom Brady from getting into it with an opposing player. And today was no exception.

Amid what has been a 31-15 blowout Buccaneers win over the Eagles (and far more lopsided than the score suggests), Brady had a “moment” with Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. After getting shoved by Barnett during a play, Brady and Barnett started puffing out their chests at one another.

Brady raised his arms as if to ask Barnett “What was that?” But Barnett seemed to be in a more playful mood and gave the seven-time Super Bowl winner a “light hug.”

Barnett was pulled off by several of his teammates as Brady stood there shrugging. All the while, the two were mouthing off at one-another.

Tom Brady exchanged some words with the Eagles defense after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/gXT7EKriw6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 16, 2022

“This the last man on the planet you wanna piss off lmaooo,” NBC’s Christopher Cole wrote.

“I’d be upset. Ball was gone. Shove was not necessary,” one fan replied.

“Bring some fun back to football. It was a little shove Tom. Relax,” wrote another.

Tom Brady is putting the finishing touches on his fifth straight postseason win. In doing so, he also gets some much-desired revenge on the team that cost him an eighth ring in Super Bowl LII.

But Brady’s pursuit of that eighth ring will continue next week against either the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals.