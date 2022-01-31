What Brett Favre Said About Tom Brady’s “Retirement”

There have been many rumors surrounding Tom Brady’s retirement but so far, no official announcement has been made.

When ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Brady’s potential retirement a couple of days ago, Brett Favre released a statement on social media calling him the greatest to ever do it.

“Man, @TomBrady, what a run! Greatest ever to play and you did it with class and humility. God bless you and your family as you begin a new chapter in your life,” Favre tweeted.

if Brady does decide to retire, it will be hard to argue for anyone else being the best. He has seven Super Bowl titles, which is more than any other franchise in NFL history.

He’s also second all-time in fourth-quarter comebacks, first all-time in passing touchdowns, and first all-time in passing yards.

Brady was one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season, even at 44 years of age. He finished with 5,316 yards, 43 touchdown passes, and 12 interceptions.

If this indeed is it for Brady, the Bucs will have to go shopping for a new starting quarterback in the offseason.