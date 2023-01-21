What Buccaneers Players 'Feel' Tom Brady Will Do Next Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady's future in the NFL is officially up in the air.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brady will take time to think about his future before making a decision on 2023. Nonetheless, it sounds like a return to Tampa will not happen.

Rapoport revealed that several players on the Buccaneers believe Brady won't be back.

"I'd be surprised if he's back," one player said.

Another player commented, "He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good."

Even though Brady's future with the Buccaneers is on shaky terms, he could still return for another NFL season. Teams like the Raiders and Titans have been linked to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

It's also possible Brady joins Fox Sports to become their lead NFL analyst.

Brady thanked Tampa Bay's organization during Monday night's press conference.

“I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. Thank you, everybody, for welcoming me,” Brady said. “I’m very thankful for the respect and I hope I gave the same back.”

While he could shock everyone and return to the Buccaneers in 2023, it seems like Brady is ready for a change.