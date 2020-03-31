What Chris Godwin Got From Tom Brady For His No. 12 Jersey

Tom Brady gets to keep No. 12 in Tampa Bay, thanks to Chris Godwin.

Godwin was the former owner of the number Brady’s worn throughout his entire NFL career. In one way or another, we all knew the former Patriots QB would somehow obtain the number from Godwin, forcing the Bucs WR to change his own.

Some questioned whether it would take money or bribing of some sort, but Godwin’s number gift to Brady came at no cost whatsoever. The Tampa Bay wide receiver gave No. 12 to Brady, free of cost, because he respects the legendary passer.

Godwin’s agent, Tory Dandy, told the media Godwin “gave it to him out of respect,” according to Bucs reporter Greg Auman:

For all the talk about what Chris Godwin might get from Tom Brady for No. 12 with the Bucs, there was no compensation. "Gave it to him out of respect," Godwin's agent, Tory Dandy, said. Impressive. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 31, 2020

This isn’t just a classy gesture. It’s a smart move by Godwin to try and build chemistry with Brady – a much-needed chemistry for the 2020 season considering it’ll be their first time playing together.

It’s still unclear what exactly Brady’s first year in Tampa Bay will look like. The Bucs have solid options in the passing game, but will the offensive line give No. 12 enough time in the pocket? Tampa Bay’s defense remains questionable as well.

But Brady’s carried teams in the past – the 2020 season should be no different.