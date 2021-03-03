What Tom Brady’s Wife, Gisele, Asked Him After Latest Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady could have retired after his fifth Super Bowl win and be considered the greatest quarterback of all time. Instead, he’s still around adding more championship rings to his trophy case.

Last month, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a dominant Super Bowl win in just his first season with the franchise. That now gives him seven Super Bowl rings.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week, Brady revealed the brief conversation he had with his wife immediately after winning the Super Bowl.

It turns out that Gisele asked Brady “What more do you have to prove?” As for his response, well, he didn’t have much to say.

“I just gave her a big hug,” Brady told Corden. “I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick. I think I moved onto something else pretty quickly.”

Gisele isn’t the only one wondering what more Brady has left to prove.

Even though Brady has a résumé that will most likely never be matched in NFL history, he always has a huge chip on his shoulder.

That relentless drive that Brady has is what allows him to be so productive even at 43 years old. And at this point, we would be foolish to expect anything other than greatness from the veteran quarterback in 2021.

[The Late Late Show with James Corden]