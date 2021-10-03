The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

What Gisele Reportedly Did For Tom Brady Ahead Of Return

A closeup of Gisele Bundshen.RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This isn’t your typical game week for Tom Brady. It looks like his wife Gisele Bundchen understood this, so she adjusted the family routine.

According to NFL Countdown, Gisele left the house on Friday morning with their children so Brady could have some space to sharpen his focus before his much-anticipated returned to New England.

Gisele and the kids went up to Massachusetts a little bit early, it seems. According to WCVB5, they were spotted at a Boston-area restaurant with Brady’s father on Saturday night. The occasion was to celebrate the christening of Brady’s nephew.

Maybe Gisele felt her husband needed some extra alone time to prepare, but we doubt Brady needs any extra motivation for tonight’s clash.

Besides the return storyline, Brady and the Bucs have a lot at stake in the standings. They don’t want to drop a second straight game after losing in Los Angeles last week.

Bucs-Patriots will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.