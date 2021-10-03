What Gisele Reportedly Did For Tom Brady Ahead Of Return

This isn’t your typical game week for Tom Brady. It looks like his wife Gisele Bundchen understood this, so she adjusted the family routine.

According to NFL Countdown, Gisele left the house on Friday morning with their children so Brady could have some space to sharpen his focus before his much-anticipated returned to New England.

Gisele and the kids went up to Massachusetts a little bit early, it seems. According to WCVB5, they were spotted at a Boston-area restaurant with Brady’s father on Saturday night. The occasion was to celebrate the christening of Brady’s nephew.

From NFL Countdown: Gisele left the Brady house Friday morning with the kids to create a quiet environment for @TomBrady going into the #Bucs–#Patriots game. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2021

Maybe Gisele felt her husband needed some extra alone time to prepare, but we doubt Brady needs any extra motivation for tonight’s clash.

Besides the return storyline, Brady and the Bucs have a lot at stake in the standings. They don’t want to drop a second straight game after losing in Los Angeles last week.

Bucs-Patriots will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.