What 'Insiders Believe' Tom Brady Will Do After 2022 Season

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a crucial decision to make this offseason. He could either retire for good or explore his options as a free agent.

According to Mike Jones of The Athletic, a majority of insiders believe Brady will likely retire at the end of the season.

This report from Jones goes against what NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said earlier this week.

Rapoport and Pelissero stated that Brady is keeping all his options on the table.

"How and when (Brady's) career ends is firmly up in the air," Rapoport and Pelissero said. "Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady...(who) feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position."

Brady, 45, is having a down year by his standards. He's completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,585 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

A change of scenery could really benefit Brady. That is, of course, if he wants to keep playing.

There'll be plenty of fans anxiously waiting for Brady's decision this upcoming offseason.