What Tom Brady Reportedly Told Buccaneers GM Jason Licht

Earlier this afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finally made a decision on his football future.

After 22 years in the NFL, the most-decorated player in the league history reportedly made the decision to walk away from the game. Schefter and Darlington even named several reasons Brady made the decision.

“Sources said that Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said. “While less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover, sources said.”

However, in the immediate aftermath of the reports, new details have emerged. According to a report from NFL insider Michael Silver, Tom Brady told Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht that he hasn’t made a decision yet.

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

“Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady’s process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB,” the report from Silver said.

Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington are two of the best in the business. However, it seems like they may have jumped the gun on this report.

Brady could very well walk away, but it doesn’t sound like anything is set in stone just yet.

Will Brady officially retire?