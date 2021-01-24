The Spun

Here’s What Tom Brady Says About Playing In Cold Weather

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFC Championship Game is expected to be a cold one.

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. It’s currently 28 degrees in Green Bay with some snow falling down. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s at kickoff.

The temperature doesn’t really bother Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, though. Tampa Bay’s head coach is more concerned with another weather factor.

“The wind is a much, much bigger factor,” Arians said on Thursday, per ProFootballTalk. “I don’t consider it cold unless it’s single digits. It’s not going to affect the game at 28 degrees, but the wind really affects the game.”

Tom Brady, meanwhile, reportedly loves to play in the cold.

“My mind doesn’t slow down in the cold, but their bodies do,” the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly said about playing in the snow.

We’ll see if that’s the case this afternoon.

Tampa Bay and Green Bay are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. at Lambeau Field. The game will be televised on FOX.

The winner of the NFC Championship Game advances to the Super Bowl to take on either the Chiefs or the Bills.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.