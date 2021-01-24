Here’s What Tom Brady Says About Playing In Cold Weather

The NFC Championship Game is expected to be a cold one.

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. It’s currently 28 degrees in Green Bay with some snow falling down. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s at kickoff.

The temperature doesn’t really bother Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, though. Tampa Bay’s head coach is more concerned with another weather factor.

“The wind is a much, much bigger factor,” Arians said on Thursday, per ProFootballTalk. “I don’t consider it cold unless it’s single digits. It’s not going to affect the game at 28 degrees, but the wind really affects the game.”

Tom Brady, meanwhile, reportedly loves to play in the cold.

“My mind doesn’t slow down in the cold, but their bodies do,” the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly said about playing in the snow.

.@TomBrady went 61-9 in games with temperatures below 40 degrees on the Patriots. It’s expected to be snowy and sub-30 in Green Bay. “My mind doesn’t slow down in the cold, but their bodies do” ❄️ @brgridiron ❄️ (via @jayfeely) pic.twitter.com/55MeWLim9d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2021

We’ll see if that’s the case this afternoon.

Tampa Bay and Green Bay are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. at Lambeau Field. The game will be televised on FOX.

The winner of the NFC Championship Game advances to the Super Bowl to take on either the Chiefs or the Bills.