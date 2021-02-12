What Tom Brady Told Cam Brate After Throwing Lombardi Trophy

The riskiest pass Tom Brady made this season didn’t actually take place on the field. On Wednesday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed the Lombardi Trophy during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ boat parade.

Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy from his $2 million boat to Cameron Brate, who was on a different boat that was trailing behind. Although we’ve seen him put plenty of zip on his passes before, Brady went with the traditional underhand approach to this throw.

Thankfully for the Buccaneers, the Lombardi Trophy didn’t fall into the water. That would’ve been quite an embarrassing moment for Brady and Brate.

Once all the players were back on land, Brady had a hilarious message for Brate regarding their extracurricular activities during the boat parade.

“If that [the Lombardi Trophy] hit your face, it would’ve been a disaster,” Brady told Brate.

“If that hit your face, it would’ve been a disaster.” Tom Brady to Cameron Brate on throwing the Lombardi Trophy 😅 (via @GraceRemiWTSP)pic.twitter.com/PSXBiqJPcD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2021

Brady isn’t kidding about that. Who knows what the damage would’ve been if Brate took the Lombardi Trophy right to the chin.

Now that all the partying is over for Brady, the reigning Super Bowl MVP will start preparing his body for the 2021 season. He’s actually going to undergo minor knee surgery to clean up an issue that has been bothering him for the past few months.