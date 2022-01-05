Report: What’s Happening With Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

Antonio Brown’s tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an end the moment he stormed out of MetLife Stadium while the game was still going on. That being said, he’s still technically on their roster.

It was just announced that Brown didn’t appear on the NFL wire this Wednesday. In other words, the Buccaneers didn’t make any roster moves with Brown yet.

Some fans believe the Buccaneers are preventing Brown from potentially signing with another team. Thankfully, Greg Auman of The Athletic provided an update on this confusing situation moments ago.

Auman is reporting that Tampa Bay is “sorting out” the best way to move on from Brown. Nonetheless, it sounds like Brown will eventually be off the roster.

“Another day, no official transaction for Bucs and Antonio Brown,” Auman tweeted on Wednesday. “Team is sorting out best way to move on, but is also definitely moving on.”

It would be quite odd if the Buccaneers brought back Brown. In Sunday’s press conference, Bruce Arians made it clear that he didn’t want to talk about the outspoken wide receiver.

Brown is so talented, but the reality is he just comes with too much baggage. The Buccaneers tried to deal with all the off-field drama before reaching their breaking point.