Report: Here’s Where Tom Brady Will Live In Retirement

After spending 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady has finally decided to retire. He confirmed the news on his Instagram account earlier this week.

The next chapter of Brady’s career has not been written yet, but the New York Post has revealed where the legendary quarterback will live now that he’s retired.

Despite his ties to New England area, Brady will retire at his mansion located in Miami’s Indian Creek Island.

Back in 2020, Page Six reported that Brady and his family purchased land in Miami for $17 million. According to the New York Post, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen sailing on a 40-foot super-yacht near the mansion.

Tom Brady shuns Boston return — will instead retire at dream Miami mansion https://t.co/831mhDhzL9 pic.twitter.com/7BQIVGeWh9 — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2022

It’s not really surprising to hear that Brady will remain in the Sunshine State. There are plenty of people who move to Florida to retire.

The Brady family has already spent the past two years in Tampa. Making the shift over to Miami allows them to remain comfortable while also enjoying the benefits of a $17 million property.

Even though Brady will retire in Miami, he did state back in October that he’ll always be a part of the community in New England.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Brady said, via CBS Sports. “Obviously could be an opportunity to come back here. We’ll see. I feel like I’ll always be a part of this community. I’ll be up here quite a bit when it’s all said and done. When I retire I’m sure there will be a lot of time for – you know, I have a lot of friends up here and it’s a great place.”