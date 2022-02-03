The Spun

Look: Wild Tom Brady, Jerry Rice Stat Is Going Viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Ever since Tom Brady announced his retirement, the sports world has been searching for his most bizarre stats involving the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

On Thursday, Kyle Brandt of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football found the best possible stat. Somehow, he found a statistic that involves Tom Brady and Jerry Rice.

Rice has more receiving yards than any other player in NFL history after turning 40 years old (2,169 yards). Second on the list is Brady with six receiving yards.

This might seem like a fake stat, but it’s actually legit.

Brandt couldn’t really believe it himself, tweeting “This is hilarious to me.”

Here’s the list that Brandt shared on Twitter:

While the main focus of this graphic is Brady, it’s pretty impressive that Rice had over 2,000 receiving yards after turning 40 years old.

Just like Rice, there’s no doubt that Brady will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. His résumé features seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three regular season MVPs and a handful of NFL records.

