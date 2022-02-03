Look: Wild Tom Brady, Jerry Rice Stat Is Going Viral

Ever since Tom Brady announced his retirement, the sports world has been searching for his most bizarre stats involving the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

On Thursday, Kyle Brandt of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football found the best possible stat. Somehow, he found a statistic that involves Tom Brady and Jerry Rice.

Rice has more receiving yards than any other player in NFL history after turning 40 years old (2,169 yards). Second on the list is Brady with six receiving yards.

This might seem like a fake stat, but it’s actually legit.

Brandt couldn’t really believe it himself, tweeting “This is hilarious to me.”

Here’s the list that Brandt shared on Twitter:

This is hilarious to me. The all time list. pic.twitter.com/s70F1lAfEF — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) February 3, 2022

While the main focus of this graphic is Brady, it’s pretty impressive that Rice had over 2,000 receiving yards after turning 40 years old.

Just like Rice, there’s no doubt that Brady will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. His résumé features seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three regular season MVPs and a handful of NFL records.