Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, but that doesn’t mean he’s the toughest player to defend. At least that’s what some former players believe.

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith turned some heads this week, tweeting “Tom Brady is the GOAT but Aaron Rodgers is a better player. I know it doesn’t make any sense but it’s true.”

Smith didn’t get too much pushback on this tweet in large part because Rodgers’ talent is undeniable. He was thought of as the best arm talent until Patrick Mahomes showed up and made no-look passes a routine thing.

What was so fascinating about Smith’s tweet is that multiple former players responded to it, including Will Blackmon.

Blackmon spent a few years alongside Rodgers in Green Bay, and he then went head-to-head with him as a member of the New York Giants. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Blackmon agrees with Smith’s take on Brady and Rodgers.

“It was way more terrifying playing against Aaron Rodgers,” Blackmon replied. “I know I’m not the only player who thinks this.”

Brady is more accomplished than Rodgers, that is a fact. On the flip side, Rodgers makes throws that Brady can’t simply because of his physical gifts.

Though it’s fun to debate who’s the better quarterback, the reality is there’s no clear answer. Both quarterbacks are future Hall of Famers and neither one is ready to hang up their cleats yet.