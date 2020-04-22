WWE Releases Statement On Rob Gronkowski After Trade

On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots traded tight end Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots landed a fourth-round pick in exchange for their former star and a late-round selection. Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season and spent 2019 enjoying life off the field for the first time in over a decade.

Last month he signed a short-term contract with WWE. He then beat Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36, and has held the title ever since.

After being traded to the Buccaneers, though, Gronk’s WWE future appeared to be on hold. Tuesday night, the WWE released a statement on the star tight end’s return to the field.

“Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football,” the WWE said. “Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from Tom Brady…anytime, anywhere.”

WWE statement to ESPN on current WWE 24/7 Champion and new Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski. A possible end zone title defense could be in Gronk's future. pic.twitter.com/am583NI6az — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 21, 2020

Fans would love to see Gronk score a touchdown during the 2020 season and then have to battle a WWE superstar for his belt.

His coaches? not so much.

Gronk needed just a few weeks to take his first WWE belt, now we’ll see what he can do with Brady once again on the football field.