WWE Star Reportedly Took A Shot At Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski’s run as a champion in the WWE came to an end earlier this week.

Gronkowski initially won the 24/7 title when he beat Mojo Rawley at WrestleMania 36 in April. Per the rules of the WWE regarding the title, he had to be prepared to defend the belt at all times.

Earlier this week, Ron Killings took Gronk’s title in a hilarious “sneak attack.” Killings pretended to be a landscaper before surprising Gronkowski and pinning him.

It turns out he may not have been as well-liked in the wrestling federation as he is in the NFL. According to Wrestling News, one “top name” in the WWE had some choice words for the football star.

The wrestler called Gronk a “f***ing clown who we are so much better off without.”

From the piece:

“It was noted [by Fightful Select] that those in the company that they spoke with ‘even those with a reputation of being easy, helpful, and good to work with, all had negative things to say about working with Gronk after his WrestleMania fiasco.’ Per the report, there was heat on Gronkowski after his hesitation to do his scheduled spot that put the WrestleMania filming two hours behind schedule. It was mentioned that one top name called Gronk ‘a f***ing clown who we are so much better off without’.”

Wrestling Inc reported Gronkowski is no longer under contract with the WWE after losing his belt earlier this week.

Don’t feel too bad for Gronk, he’ll be just fine playing alongside Tom Brady once again.