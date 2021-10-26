2 Key Cardinals Players Non-Participants At Practice

For the second straight day, the Arizona Cardinals listed two key members of their team as non-participants for practice. Neither wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins nor defensive end J.J. Watt suited up for Tuesday’s practice because of their respective injuries.

Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Watt is dealing with a shoulder injury. The Cardinals will provide an update on both players after Wednesday’s practice.

Though it’s a tad concerning that Hopkins and Watt have’t practiced this week, the reality is a lot of veterans rest when they’re on a short week. There’s just no point in putting more stress on their bodies if they don’t need to.

In the event that Hopkins and Watt are unable to suit up this Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, the Cardinals may need to rely on A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, and Chandler Jones to step up.

A look at the Cardinals-Packers injury report for Tuesday (Green Bay is an estimation since they didn’t practice): pic.twitter.com/PhIsj6tebE — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 26, 2021

The Cardinals’ opponent for Week 8, the Packers, are dealing with concerns at wide receiver this week as well. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard have both been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wednesday’s injury report will be very telling for both the Cardinals and Packers.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Packers game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.