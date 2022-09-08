2 Key Cardinals Players Didn't Practice Today

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals could be shorthanded on both sides of the ball for their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed practice yet again this Thursday due to a calf strain. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has already said that Watt is day-to-day.

Watt isn't the only marquee player on the Cardinals who missed today's practice. Tight end Zach Ertz also sat out due to a calf injury.

Ertz was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Judging by the latest injury report, his status for Week 1 is trending in the wrong direction.

The Cardinals should have more information on Watt and Ertz following Friday's practice.

Watt missed most of the 2021 season due to a shoulder injury. Hopefully, he can bounce back from his calf injury and return to the field as soon as possible.

As for Ertz, he has been fairly healthy for the majority of his NFL career. In 11 games with the Cardinals last season, the Pro Bowl tight end had 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns.