3 Teams Considered The Favorites For QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers in March and several months later the prominent NFL quarterback remains unsigned.

The former MVP quarterback has not received much interest on the free agent quarterback market. Newton has been linked to a couple of teams – the Patriots reportedly discussed Newton at the beginning of free agency – but not much has happened.

Newton, who’s coming off an injury, appears to be healthy. The former Auburn Tigers star has posted videos of himself working out with other NFL players.

As we get closer to the 2020 regular season, interest in Newton should pick up. There will be quarterback injuries and teams will look to Newton for valuable depth ahead of the regular season.

Three teams currently stand out as favorites for Newton, according to the betting odds.

According to the latest odds from Betonline.ag, the New England Patriots (4/1), Washington Redskins (7/1) and Tennessee Titans (8/1) have the best odds to sign Newton.

The Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for fourth at 9/1 odds.

New England has been mentioned the most for Newton. The Patriots are currently rolling with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback, but perhaps Bill Belichick will look to add some depth before the regular season.

Where do you ultimately see Newton playing in the NFL in 2020?