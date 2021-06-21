A.J. Green Has Telling Admission On Playing With DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals signed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green this past offseason, giving them one of the most prolific receiving corps in the NFL with all-world WR DeAndre Hopkins on the other side. And you can bet that Green is excited to be playing with Hopkins.

In a recent interview with the Cardinals, Green spoke glowingly about Hopkins and how selfless he is. He said that he’s never played with someone like Hopkins and said that Hopkins has offered to let him run his preferred routes during games.

“I never played with a guy like D-Hop. The guy is unbelievable, man,” Green said. “He embraced me. We don’t have egos. He’s telling me, like, ‘If you want to run a route and I’m at that position just let me know.’ So, you have a guy like that, two guys like that in a room it’s going to be unbelievable. And we feed off each other.”

That’s high praise coming from one of the league’s most decorated receivers. Green’s former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, struggled for nearly a decade to pair him with a receiver of comparable talent.

The Arizona Cardinals managed to acquire DeAndre Hopkins for well-below market value in a trade with the Houston Texans last year. Hopkins quickly proved more than worth the price with 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

Green, meanwhile, played in all 16 games but had career-lows in multiple categories. He left the Bengals and joined the Cardinals on a one-year, $8.5 million deal.

2021 could be a make-or-break year for many people on the Cardinals. A high-powered offense will be key to ending their playoff drought.

Will AJ Green and DeAndre Hopkins prove to be an effective pairing this season?