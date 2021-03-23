AJ Green Sums Up His Thoughts On Playing With DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals made a splash to kick off free agency, signing A.J. Green to a one-year deal. He’ll go from being the No. 1 wideout on a team to the sidekick for DeAndre Hopkins.

It appears that role change won’t bother Green, who seems thrilled about his future in Arizona. During his introductory press conference, the All-Pro wide receiver shared his thoughts on teaming up with Hopkins.

“I’m very excited about that,” Green told ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “Ten years playing in an offense where I’m the focal point to take away every week, coming to this offense having all the other guys … it’s going to make my job a lot easier.”

Hopkins has been so productive over the past few seasons that he’ll most likely face double coverage throughout the 2021 season. That should open up opportunities for Green to win his one-on-one matchups.

There is some concern that Green may be past his prime, but Cardinals general manager Steve Keim doesn’t sound worried at all.

“He’s still got a lot left in the tank, in my opinion,” Keim said. “Runs great routes, really strong in traffic. I think he was the third-best receiver in the NFL this past year with catching balls in traffic, and really strong hands, still has the vertical speed, runs crisp routes.”

Green had 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He’ll try to improve those numbers in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense this fall.

[ESPN]