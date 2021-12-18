The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Announce Official Decision On WR DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday night. He began his career as a Houston Texans star before the controversial trade to Arizona.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The worst fear for Cardinals fans was officially confirmed. On Saturday, the team placed All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on injured reserve, effectively ending his season.

Hopkins suffered a sprained knee in Monday night’s game. The Cardinals are hoping to get him back at some point in the postseason. However, there are some doubts surrounding that possibility.

The five-time Pro Bowler is reportedly seeking a second opinion. And it still remains unclear whether or not surgery is required.

Hopkins suffered the injury trying to catch a pass with just over a minute to go against the Rams Monday. D-Hop was sandwiched between a couple of defenders who came down on top of his legs. The All-World receiver was clearly in pain and was sidelined for the remainder of the game.

The 29-year-old receiver is clearly Kyler Murray‘s top target. Hopkins leads the team with eight touchdown receptions. But will finish the year with career-lows across the board.

Over the first eight seasons of his career, Nuke was the definition of durable. Missing just two games in that span.

Now the Cardinals will try to go forward without DeAndre Hopkins services. Dealing a huge blow to the Cardinals explosive offense.

