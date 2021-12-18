Arizona Cardinals Announce Official Decision On WR DeAndre Hopkins

The worst fear for Cardinals fans was officially confirmed. On Saturday, the team placed All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on injured reserve, effectively ending his season.

We have made the following roster moves: • Activated RB Chase Edmonds and S Charles Washington from the injured reserve/designated for return list

• Placed CB Robert Alford and WR DeAndre Hopkins on injured reserve pic.twitter.com/wNuev47CYH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 18, 2021

Hopkins suffered a sprained knee in Monday night’s game. The Cardinals are hoping to get him back at some point in the postseason. However, there are some doubts surrounding that possibility.

The five-time Pro Bowler is reportedly seeking a second opinion. And it still remains unclear whether or not surgery is required.

Hopkins suffered the injury trying to catch a pass with just over a minute to go against the Rams Monday. D-Hop was sandwiched between a couple of defenders who came down on top of his legs. The All-World receiver was clearly in pain and was sidelined for the remainder of the game.

If DeAndre Hopkins is indeed facing serious injury, I would not be surprised to see the front office reach out to Larry Fitzgerald. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 15, 2021

The 29-year-old receiver is clearly Kyler Murray‘s top target. Hopkins leads the team with eight touchdown receptions. But will finish the year with career-lows across the board.

Over the first eight seasons of his career, Nuke was the definition of durable. Missing just two games in that span.

Now the Cardinals will try to go forward without DeAndre Hopkins services. Dealing a huge blow to the Cardinals explosive offense.