Arizona Cardinals Announce Significant Quarterback News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for this Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. They have not yet named a starting quarterback.

Kyler Murray is listed as questionable for Week 11 with a hamstring injury. Colt McCoy, meanwhile, was not listed on the injury report.

Murray was a limited participant in practice on Saturday. As long as he doesn't suffer a setback in the next 48 hours, he'll have a shot to play against the 49ers.

In the event McCoy has to start, the Cardinals should feel comfortable with him running the offense.

Last week, McCoy completed 70.3 percent of his pass attempts for 238 yards with one touchdown in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

This season has been disappointing for the Cardinals, there's no doubt about it. However, a win over the 49ers would change their outlook.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-49ers game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.