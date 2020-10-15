Arizona Cardinals Star Placed On Injured Reserve Today

The Arizona Cardinals will officially be without top defensive player Chandler Jones for the remainder of the 2020 season.

On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that Jones would need season-ending surgery on his injured right biceps. Jones got hurt in the Cardinals’ Week 5 win over the New York Jets.

To fill the void on the roster, the Cardinals are signing outside linebacker Isaiah Irving off the Broncos’ practice squad. Irving has played in 33 career games, all as a reserve with the Chicago Bears from 2017-19.

In those 33 games, he’s recorded 27 total tackles, one fumble recovery and one sack.

Cardinals placed LB Chandler Jones (biceps), one of the NFL’s best and most underrated players, on injured reserve today and signed LB Isaiah Irving off Denver’s practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Jones only recorded one sack in the first five weeks–against the Niners in Week 1–but his presence as a pass rusher will be sorely missed. The defensive end/outside linebacker has recorded double-digit sacks in each of the last five seasons and in six of his first eight professional seasons overall.

In 2019, Jones set a career-high with 19 sacks, second-most in the NFL. He led the league in that category in 2017 with 17 sacks.

Arizona will travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.