Cardinals Set To Trade Major Starter After NFL Draft Decision

A closeup of an Arizona Cardinals helmet.KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Veteran Jordan Hicks had been entrenched as the starting middle linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals. He’s racked up over 100 tackles in each of the last two seasons, topped by 150 in 2019.

Of course, the team made a big move in the NFL Draft at Hicks’ position. Arizona was clearly enamored with Tulsa’s Zaven Collins, who had a huge breakout campaign in 2020, and took him a bit earlier than most expected at No. 16 overall.

After a strong sophomore season in 2019, Collins did it all for the Golden Hurricane in 2020, with 54 tackles in eight games, including 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

The Cardinals have been looking to add star power on the defensive side to balance out an offense-heavy team led by Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Collins makes them younger and more explosive on that end, and it makes Hicks expendable. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he’s been given permission to seek a trade.

Hicks will turn 29 in June. He is a former third round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft.

After four years in Philly, he signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2019 season. He has a base salary of $2 million for the coming season.

As ProFootballTalk notes, Arizona would save $2.9 million in cap space if they wait to trade him until after June 1, so we may see a deal reached sometime soon, but it probably wouldn’t become official until then. One has to imagine there will be a market for a solidly productive inside linebacker in his prime.


