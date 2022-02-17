Arizona Cardinals Have Released Veteran Defensive Back

As the 2022 NFL offseason begins, teams are making all kinds of quiet tweaks to their rosters. But one recent change involves an iconic Super Bowl hero.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals have released cornerback Malcolm Butler from their reserve/retired list. Butler announced his retirement right before the 2021 season and did not play this past season.

The move will make Butler a free agent should he choose to come out of retirement. Rapoport reported that it’s something Butler is considering.

The Cardinals first signed Butler in March 2021 after three years with the Tennessee Titans. But he never played a down for the team.

The #AZCardinals have released CB Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list, per the wire. Will be interesting, especially if he wants to return. Had heard he’s considering it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2022

Malcolm Butler became a national sensation when he made the game-sealing interception against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. The following year he made the Pro Bowl and the year after that he was an All-Pro selection.

But Butler soon wore out his welcome in New England and was let go after the 2017 season. He got his money though, signing a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2018.

In three seasons with the Titans, Butler had 35 passes defended and nine interceptions in 41 games.

Butler turns 32 next month, so he may have a few years left to play at a high level if he’s been staying in game shape.

Will Malcolm Butler return to the NFL in 2022? If so, where will he sign?