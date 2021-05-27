On Thursday afternoon the Arizona Cardinals announced the team is moving on from a young quarterback.

Arizona announced the release of former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald. The moves comes after the team recently added veteran quarterback Colt McCoy in free agency.

“The Cardinals are back down to three quarterbacks on the roster after releasing Cole McDonald on Thursday,” the team announced. “The 23-year-old was signed to a futures contract on Feb. 4. He was a seventh-round pick of the Titans in the 2020 draft.”

.@AZCardinals release QB Cole McDonald. Down to Kyler, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler on roster.https://t.co/8AdAK9Z5ZH — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) May 27, 2021

McDonald passed for 8,010 yards and 69 touchdowns in his final two seasons of college football. A second-team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2019, he led Hawaii to a 38-34 win over BYU in the Hawaii Bowl to cap off his college career.

Leading up to the 2020 NFL draft, analysts touted McDonald as a potential “sleeper” pick for an NFL team. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out during his short tenure with the Titans or Cardinals.

Arizona will roll with Kyler Murray as the starting quarterback once again. Backing him up will be Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler, who saw action in the final week of the 2020 season.