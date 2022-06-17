Arizona Cardinals Have Signed A Former 2nd-Round CB

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals added a pair of veteran defenders on Thursday, including a former second-round pick.

Arizona announced the signings of cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Ben Niemann this afternoon. Jackson, a Green Bay Packers second-round pick in 2018, is hoping his fourth NFL franchise is the charm.

After spending his first three seasons in Green Bay, Jackson was dealt to the New York Giants last August. He was waived midseason without appearing in a regular season game.

Jackson resurfaced with the Kansas City Chiefs and racked up four tackles in two regular season appearances for the AFC runners-up.

A star at the University of Iowa, Jackson's best professional season was his first. He played in all 16 games and started 10 as a rookie in 2018, finishing with 49 tackles and 10 passes defensed.

As for Niemann, he was a teammate of Jackson's at Iowa and last season with the Chiefs. Niemann originally signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent back in 2018.

He recorded 167 total tackles, two sacks, five fumble recoveries and one forced fumbles in 62 games with KC.