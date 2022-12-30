Arizona Cardinals Making Another Quarterback Change

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

The Cardinals will be starting their fourth different quarterback this season. Moments ago, Kliff Kingsbury announced that David Blough will start against the Falcons.

Kyler Murray began this season as Arizona's starter. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL earlier this month.

Colt McCoy took over for Murray since he was the No. 2 option on the depth chart. It didn't take long for him to get knocked out of the starting lineup with a concussion.

After McCoy suffered a concussion on Dec. 18, the Cardinals turned to Trace McSorley. He had 217 passing yards, 14 rushing yards and an interception in an overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

Instead of letting McSorley start again, Kingsbury has decided to roll with Blough.

Blough appeared in seven games with the Lions from 2019-2021. He completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 1,033 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Cardinals will try to snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday.