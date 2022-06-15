Arizona Cardinals Player Had Unexcused Absence This Week

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When the Arizona Cardinals opened up mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, they were missing center Rodney Hudson.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed that Hudson's absence from minicamp is "unexcused." However, he was unwilling to provide details on this situation.

"We’re working through something with him," Kingsbury said, via 98.7 Arizona Sports.

This is the second important offseason workout program that Hudson has missed. He wasn't present for voluntary OTAs either.

The Cardinals have Hudson under contract for the next two seasons, which means they'll need to work something out at some point this offseason.

Since the Cardinals don't have Hudson at their disposal right now, Lecitus Smith and Justin Pugh have been taking snaps at center.

Of course, Hudson is the Cardinals' top option at center. Over the course of his career, he has made the Pro Bowl three times.

Until the two sides work out their differences, Kingsbury will have to do some shuffling to his offensive line.