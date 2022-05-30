Arizona Cardinals Release Statement On Jeff Gladney's Death

The Arizona Cardinals signed Jeff Gladney to a free agent contract in March. Tragically, before he could ever play in a game for the team, Gladney passed away.

The former first-round pick was killed in a car crash in Dallas on Monday. Gladney was just 25 years old.

The Cardinals released a statement in regards to Gladney's death moments ago.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the statement reads. "Our hearts go out to this family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Gladney was drafted 31st overall in 2020 by the Minnesota Vikings. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games and made 15 starts.

Unfortunately, Gladney never played again for Minnesota. He missed the entire 2021 season after being indicted for domestic violence last August.

On March 10 of this year, Gladney was found not guilty, clearing the way for him to sign with Arizona.