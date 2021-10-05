Arizona Cardinals Have Released Veteran Defensive Back

Just last week, the Arizona Cardinals signed veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar to their practice squad, giving the 29-year-old his first opportunity in the league in just over a month. A few days later, on Tuesday afternoon, the organization announced that it had decided to part ways with its recent addition.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Cardinals released Dunbar off the practice squad six days after bringing him aboard. The move will send the 29-year-old back into free agency in search of his fourth team in the last calendar year.

Dunbar spent a handful of months with the Detroit Lions this summer, but was released before the franchise played any of its preseason slate. The last team that the former undrafted cornerback made an appearance for was the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

Dunbar played in just six games for the Seahawks last season where he recorded 30 total tackles and one interception. However, he suffered a knee injury in November and did not return for the remainder of the year.

Prior to playing in Seattlee, Dunbar began his career with the Washington Football Team. He played five years for the franchise after going undrafted out of Florida in 2015.

Since coming into the league, Dunbar has recorded 169 total tackles, 1 sack, 40 passes defensed and 10 interceptions in 64 games played.

The Cardinals clearly feel confident about their secondary through the first four games of the year and have good reason to be. Arizona ranks in the top-11 in both passing defense and points allowed through Week 4 and has raced off to a 4-0 record.

The Cardinals remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.

With other veterans like Robert Alford and Antonio Hamilton, along with third-year man Byron Murphy Jr and rookie Marco Wilson, the Cardinals feel secure at the cornerback position. That left Dunbar without a role to carve out and will now leave him looking for another opportunity to prolong his NFL career.