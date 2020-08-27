Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran NFL Cornerback

Late last week the Arizona Cardinals added a veteran to their defensive backfield by adding CB B.W. Webb. Unfortunately, his stay in Arizona is going to be very, very brief.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Cardinals have released Webb today. The release comes just six days after he signed a one-year contract with the team.

Arizona was Webb’s ninth NFL team in seven years. At 30 years of age, he’s likely running out of time to latch on to a team for any significant length of time.

Webb was a fourth-round pick out of William & Mary by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2013 NFL Draft. But despite signing a four-year contract with the team as a rookie, Dallas waived him after just one season.

Since then, Webb has found maintaining an NFL job very difficult. Despite playing 80 games since 2013, he has not spent more than a single season with any one team.

Cardinals waived former Bengals CB B.W. Webb, per the league's transaction wire. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 27, 2020

Since being released by the Cowboys, B. W. Webb has played for or been at training camp for the Steelers, Titans, Saints, Bears, Browns, Giants and Bengals.

Webb has found some success in his last two stints with the Giants and Bengals. He started 13 games for New York in 2018 – a career high – and played in all 16 games for the first time. This past year, he started 12 of 15 games for the Bengals.

There’s still time before the 2020 season starts. Hopefully Webb can latch on somewhere else before teams finalize their rosters.