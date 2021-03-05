Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Releasing Veteran Kicker

After two-and-a-half seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, it seems that kicker Zane Gonzalez may have made his last field goal for the team.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals will be releasing Gonzalez today. However, Garafolo noted that there is a chance he could be back with the team.

Garafolo also said that the cut was mostly “a procedural move”. Gonzalez was slated to be a free agent after finishing the 2020 NFL season on injured reserve.

In 2020, Gonzalez appeared in 12 games and went 16 of 22 on field goals. He converted 38 of 39 extra points, the most of his NFL career.

The #AZCardinals are releasing K Zane Gonzalez today, source says, though there's still a chance he could be back in Arizona. Long story short: He was slated to be a free agent anyway. It's a procedural move because they put him on IR. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 5, 2021

Zane Gonzalez was taken No. 224 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he converted 15 of 20 field goals and 25 of 26 extra points.

But he gained some notoriety with the Browns the following year, missing two field goals and two extra points in a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. He was waived the next day but didn’t stay unemployed long.

Two months later, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals and promptly resurrected his career. He went seven of nine on field goals with Arizona, earning a spot on their roster in 2019, where he played even better.

In 2019, Gonzalez converted a career-high 88.6-percent of his field goals as the full-time starter for the Cardinals.

While he fell back down to earth in 2020, he should get another chance in 2021 with somebody.

[Mike Garafolo]