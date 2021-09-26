Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday.

The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones and Justin Murray for the right guard spot. Jones won the spot, meaning there’s no longer a need for Winters.

The Cardinals released the 30-year-old offensive lineman on Saturday.

“In training camp, the Cardinals planned on a three-way battle for the right guard spot – Josh Jones, Justin Murray and free-agent signee Brian Winters,” the team announced via AZCardinals.com. “Jones won the spot, in part after Murray and Winters missed a big chunk of training camp because of injuries. Murray has had to fill in at right tackle with the ribs injury to Kelvin Beachum. And now the Cardinals are moving on from Winters, releasing the reserve a day after he missed practice for personal reasons.” We have made the following roster moves: 🔘 Signed OL Sean Harlow & OL Koda Martin to the active roster from the practice squad

🔘 Placed OL Josh Miles on injured reserve

🔘 Released OL Brian Winters pic.twitter.com/EVoMKK3xgZ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 25, 2021

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a strong 2-0 start to the season. They won a 38-13 blowout over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. They then got a bit luck in a 34-33 victory over Minnesota thanks to a last-second missed field goal from the Vikings in Week 2.

The Cardinals now turn their sights to their Week 3 opponent: the Jacksonville Jaguars. As long as Arizona avoids disaster, it should be 3-0 by the end of the weekend.