Arizona Cardinals Announce Signing Of Veteran CB

The Arizona Cardinals have been retooling their defense this offseason after failing to make the playoffs once again. And their latest addition should give them a boost in the secondary.

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they have signed veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard to a one-year deal. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals released wide receiver Krishawn Hogan.

Dennard was the No. 24 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft. He appeared in 68 games for the Bengals during his first five seasons, starting 19.

When healthy, Dennard did a good job of showing why he deserved to be a first round pick. Between 2017 and 2018 he recorded 12 passes defended, 115 tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a touchdowns.

But injuries limited Dennard throughout his time in Cincinnati. The former first-round pick spent the 2020 season on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Welcome to the Valley, @Queze! We have signed CB Darqueze Dennard to a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 3, 2021

Darqueze Dennard hit free agency after the 2019 season and signed with the Atlanta Falcons, his hometown team.

He played fairly well in the limited time he saw on the field. In eight games and six starts, Dennard had five passes defended, an interception and 36 tackles.

At 29 years of age, Dennard should still have gas in the tank if he can stay healthy. And on an Arizona Cardinals team that’s augmented the defense with J.J. Watt and Zaven Collins, it could be better than the top-15 unit they were last year.

