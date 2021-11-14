Breaking: Cardinals Make Official Decision On Kyler Murray

Throughout the week, the Arizona Cardinals have been wondering whether or Kyler Murray will be able to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

A few hours before kickoff, the team got its answer: the MVP candidate and Cardinals starting quarterback is out of this afternoon’s contest.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared the news on Sunday just after 2:30 p.m. ET that Murray won’t be active against the Panthers. The Cardinals quarterback has been battling a left ankle sprain for the last few weeks and still isn’t healthy enough to take the field.

Unfortunately, ruling Murray out wasn’t the only bad news Arizona had to deliver on Sunday. Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also won’t be available to play against the Panthers.

The Cardinals were preparing for most of the week to be without Murray and Hopkins on Sunday. The starting quarterback didn’t practice at all during the week, indicating that his ankle still wasn’t strong enough for him to play.

Although Murray is the engine that makes the Cardinals offense go, Arizona will be in good hands without him on Sunday. Backup Colt McCoy is set to make his second straight start after leading the team to victory last week in San Francisco.

The 35-year-old veteran, who fans will remember for his days as a Texas Longhorn, played remarkably against the 49ers in his first start since 2020. He went 22-of-26 for 249 yards and a touchdown, while the Cardinals offense ran all over the Niners on the way to a 31-17 victory.

The rushing attack will have a more difficult time on Sunday against a stout Panthers front, which will put more of a burden on McCoy. If he’s up for the task, Arizona has a good chance to improve to 9-1.

Cardinals vs. Panthers kicks off from Glendale at 4:05 p.m. ET.