Breaking: Cardinals Make Official Decision On J.J. Watt

Defensive end J.J. Watt has not suited up for the Arizona Cardinals since late October, but is expected to see the field in tomorrow night’s playoff game.

Watt is “officially a go” for Monday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The fourth-seeded Rams are hosting the fifth-seeded Cardinals in an NFC wild card contest.

In seven regular season games, Watt recorded 16 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. However, it looked like his season was over after he suffered a shoulder injury against the Houston Texans on October 24.

Thankfully for Arizona, Watt has been ramping up in recent weeks with an eye set on playing in the postseason.

J.J. Watt is officially a go for tomorrow’s Cards/Rams game. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) January 16, 2022

The Rams and Cardinals split their regular season series, with the road team winning both matchups. We’ll see who wins the rubber match tomorrow.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.