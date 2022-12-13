Breaking: Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Carted Off With Leg Injury

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field moments ago.

Murray's left knee appeared to buckle as he scrambled for three yards on the Cardinals' opening possession against the New England Patriots. He was immediately tended to by medical personnel.

We won't know an official diagnosis on Murray for a bit, but any non-contact leg injury is always worrisome.

Here's a look at the play:

This season hasn't gone as planned for Murray, who signed a massive contract extension last offseason. Hopefully, this injury wasn't as bad as it looked at first glance.

We'll provide an update on Murray as soon as one becomes available. Colt McCoy is now in the game for Arizona.

In the meantime, you can catch Patriots-Cardinals on ESPN. New England (6-6) badly needs this game to stay in the hunt for an AFC Wild Card berth.