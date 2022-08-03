Breaking: Cardinals Wide Receiver Arrested On Wednesday

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested this morning for criminal speeding, according to KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports.

Brown, who was traded to Arizona this offseason, was arrested around 7:05 a.m. while driving in an HOV lane, per reports.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

Brown was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list at the start of training camp as he deals with a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals were hoping to get him back soon though, provided he continued to heal. We'll see if today's news changes that timeline at all.

Brown spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the first round out of Oklahoma in 2019.

During the 2021 season, he set career highs in receptions (91) and receiving yards (1,008). With DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first few weeks of the 2022 campaign, the Cardinals will be relying on Brown to be Kyler Murray's top target on the perimeter.