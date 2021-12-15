Breaking: DeAndre Hopkins Likely Out For Regular Season

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to have to try and win the NFC West without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins underwent an MRI on his knee after Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the All-Pro wideout is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee.

Hopkins is also said to be seeking a second opinion on the knee in order to determine whether or not he needs surgery. The positive news for Cardinals fans, per Schefter, is that the team is reportedly hopeful the 29-year-old standout will be able to play in the playoffs.

Hopkins is seeking a second opinion with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. It is still uncertain whether Hopkins will need surgery. But either way, his regular is believed to have to come an end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

In his first eight seasons, Hopkins was the poster child for durability, missing only two games. However, a hamstring issue kept him out three contests earlier this year, and now he won’t be able to play in Arizona’s final four matchups.

Hopkins finishes the 2021 regular season with 42 receptions for 572 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. He has helped the Cardinals to a 10-3 record, which is good for first place in the NFC West by one game over the Rams.

Arizona will take on the Detroit Lions this Sunday before a Christmas Day game with the Indianapolis Colts.