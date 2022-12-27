Breaking: JJ Watt Announces Decision On His NFL Career

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt will play two more games before he officially calls it a career. On Tuesday morning, he shockingly announced that he's retiring.

Watt, who became a father earlier this year, shared this news on Twitter.

"Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt tweeted. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Watt was set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. Although he's playing at a high level, it appears he rather leave the game behind on a high note.

Watt has 33 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season. He's been durable and productive for the Cardinals.

Unfortunately, Watt will not finish his career with a Super Bowl ring. He will, however, walk away as one of the best defensive players in NFL history.

There's no doubt that Watt will be a Hall of Famer. Overall, he has 580 career tackles and 111.5 sacks.

Congratulations to Watt on an exceptional career.